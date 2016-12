HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, DEC. 22

TOASTMASTERS MEETING – 6-7 p.m. Improve speaking and leadership skills and have fun in supportive Toastmasters club. Green Earth Natural Foods, 4 Market St., Oneonta. Info, oneonta.toastmastersclubs.org

SOUTHSDIE MALL SANTA – 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta.

COOPERSTOWN SANTA – 1-4 p.m. Christmas Cottage, Pioneer Park, Cooperstown. Info, cooperstownchamber.org/santas-house-in-cooperstown/

